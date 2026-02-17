UP: Three killed as truck collides with pickup vehicle in Raebareli

Raebareli (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) Three persons in a pickup vehicle were killed after a collision with a truck on the Lalganj–Raebareli road, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday near Badai ka Purwa village, leaving the occupants trapped inside the mangled pickup vehicle for a considerable amount of time.

Police teams reached the spot and, after strenuous efforts, cut open the front portion of the pickup vehicle to pull out the victims, of which three died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Vipin Saroj (32), a resident of Delhi; Akhilesh (45), from Kunwarpur in Jaunpur district; and Rohit Gupta (30), a resident of Murti Vihar in Bulandshahr district.

They were travelling from Varanasi to Delhi, with Gupta driving the pickup vehicle.

Circle Officer Amit Singh, who supervised the rescue operation, said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered against the truck driver on a complaint lodged by Balchand, who is the uncle of one of the deceased.