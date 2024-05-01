UP: Three killed in Maharajganj brick kiln wall collapse

Maharajganj (UP), May 1 (PTI) Three people, including two women, were killed when a brick kiln wall collapsed on them in a village under the Brijmanganj police station area of this district on Wednesday, officials said.

"Two women and one man who worked as labourer at a brick kiln in Karmaha village in Brijmanganj were killed and two others were injured. All the deceased were residents of Jharkhand," Sub Divisional Magistrate Naveen Kumar said.

The police reached the spot, took possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, he said.

The injured have been taken to the Siddharthnagar Medical College for treatment.

The relief work is going on at the spot.

The local administration is yet to release the name and age of the deceased and injured. PTI COR CDN AS AS