UP: Three killed in road accident in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) Three people including a couple riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a speeding car in the Mant area here on Wednesday morning.

Police said that this accident took place near Dangoli village on the Mant-Panigaon road.

The accident occurred when a speeding car hit a motorcycle. In this accident, Pankaj (24), his wife Radhika (20) and younger brother Akash (18) fell into a pit on the side of the road. All three died on the spot.

According to police, before dying, Pankaj had told the villagers who had come there that his wife Radhika was ill. He was taking her to the district hospital on a motorcycle for treatment. His younger brother Akash was sitting holding Radhika to take care of her.

After the incident, the driver left his car and fled. The police have taken the car into custody. The driver is being searched by finding the owner from its registration number and all three bodies were sent for postmortem.