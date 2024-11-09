UP: Three killed in road accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Lucknow: Three people were killed and two injured when their car rammed into a trailer truck moving ahead of it on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The ill-fated car was coming from Farrukhabad when the incident took place in the Kakori police station area.

Around 12.30 am, the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the trailer truck that was moving ahead of it on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. Of the five occupants of the car, three died on the spot and two were injured, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Omvir Singh told reporters.

The deceased have been identified as Shashank Rathor, Shivam Yadav and Anuj Rathor, all aged 24 and residents of Farrukhabad district. The injured are undergoing treatment, the DCP said.

Singh said the families of the deceased have been informed.