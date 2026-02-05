UP: Three killed, one injured as car hit by unidentified vehicle in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and another injured after their car was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Gola-Lakhimpur National Highway here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred near Jalalpur village under the Gola Kotwali area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Singh (28), his wife Sudha Singh (26) and his brother-in-law Santosh Singh (25), residents of Dharma Kunda village in Bahraich district.

Sunil's another brother-in-law, Mukesh Singh, sustained injuries in the accident, the police said.

DSP Gola Ramesh Tiwari said Sunil's two-year-old daughter Manavi and another relative, Parvesh Singh, escaped with minor injuries and were reported to be safe.

According to the police, the family was travelling from Delhi to their village to attend a 'Tilak' ceremony when the accident occurred.

Poor visibility due to dense fog on the highway is believed to have caused the incident, the police said.

Kheri District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure all necessary assistance to the injured. PTI COR ABN ABN APL APL