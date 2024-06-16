UP: Three killed, two injured in road accident in Etah

Etah (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others were injured after their car collided with a tractor on Sunday morning here, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sarla (60) and her daughter-in-law Pinky Singh (35), they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said the victims were returning home after taking a bath at Soro Ghat on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.

Their car collided with a tractor near a culvert on the Etah-Shikohabad road, leaving three dead and two injured, the SSP said.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital and are undergoing treatment, he said.