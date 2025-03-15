UP: Three killed, two injured in road mishap on Yamuna Expressway

Mathura(PTI), Mar (PTI) Three people were killed and two others seriously injured when a car traveling towards Noida on the Yamuna Expressway crashed into a divider and overturned on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near kilometer marker 63 in the Nauhjheel area.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said that Azharuddin was accompanied by his wife, Khairunisha, his brothers-in-law Arshad and Asru (residents of Jewar), and Jacob (a resident of Jahangarh, Aligarh) in the car.

The vehicle lost control, struck a divider, and overturned.

"Khairunisha, Jacob, and Asru died at the scene. Azharuddin and Arshad sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital," said the officer.

Police are yet to ascertain the ages of the deceased.