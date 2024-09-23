UP: Three labourers killed, one injured in road accident in Banda

Banda (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and one was injured when the bike they were travelling on was hit by a truck here on Monday, police said.

The victims were identified as Vijay Bahadur (29), Manoj alias Baua (24), Prabhudayal (20) and Rambabu (22), they said.

The incident took place near Kartal turn in the Naraini police station area here. The victims were travelling on a bike when they were hit by a truck, Additional SP, Shivraj said.

Bahadur, Manoj and Prabhudayal died on the spot while Rambabu was injured and rushed to a hospital, Shivraj said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

The truck driver is yet to be identified and will be arrested soon, Shivraj added.