UP: Three Nepal natives held with smack worth Rs 28 lakh near Indo-Nepal border

Mahrajganj (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) Three Nepal nationals were arrested for alleged drug peddling and 27.52 grams of smack (adulterated heroin), worth around Rs 28 lakh in the illicit market, was seized from their possession near the Indo-Nepal border here, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made on Tuesday night during a routine check by a joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police at Haldi Dali under Sonauli police station limits, Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena said.

The accused were identified as Rajneesh Kumar Nishad (29), Mohit Kewat (21) and Khoblal Kewat (21), all residents of Rupandehi district in Nepal. They were allegedly heading towards Nepal from India when they were intercepted, the SP said.

Police recovered 27.52 grams of smack packed in plastic packets, and seized a motorcycle from the possession of the accused.

During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to supplying contraband to youths in the area, Meena said.

A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway, he added.