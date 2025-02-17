UP: Three Nepalese pilgrims killed, five injured in road accident while returning from Kumbh

Azamgarh (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) Three Nepalese pilgrims, including a couple, were killed and five others injured allegedly when their car crashed into a divider on the Azamgarh-Varanasi highway here on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Majhgaon village in the Rani Ki Sarai area in the morning, officials said.

Police said all the victims were residents of Devdaha Municipality in Rupandehi district, Nepal.

"A group of 35 pilgrims had travelled in five cars from Nepal to take a dip in the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on February 15. While returning, the accident occurred," Superintendent of Police (Azamgarh City) Shailendra Lal said.

He said that Deepa (35), her husband Ganesh (45), and Ganga (40) died in the accident.

The injured include driver Ritik Dubey (21), Kopila Devkala Devi (35), Avishankar (25), and Shubham Pokhrel (22), he added.

The injured have been referred to a hospital in Gorakhpur for treatment, Lal said, adding that the accident happened when the driver dozed off, causing two cars to collide before crashing into the divider.