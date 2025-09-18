UP: Three of family drown after boat capsizes in Saryu river

Bahraich (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) Three members of a family drowned after a boat capsized in the Saryu river near Nandigram village, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday and the bodies were recovered on Thursday morning with the help of divers and police personnel, officials said.

Circle Officer (Kaiserganj) Ravi Khokhar said Ajay (32) had performed the last rites of his wife on Wednesday. After the cremation, he took two relatives on a boat ride in the Saryu river.

“The boat overturned midstream, leading to all three drowning. Their bodies have now been recovered,” Khokhar said.

Police said details of two of the deceased could not be ascertained yet. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV