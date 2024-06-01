UP: Three of family drowned in Ganga in Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Three of a family drowned in Ganga here on Saturday, while three others are feared dead after they were swept away by the strong water currents, police said. According to police, a family of six went for a bath in the Ganga.

Due to the strong water currents, all of them were swept away. While the locals managed to rescue three of the members, the father, his 12-year-old son and 13-year-old nephew are feared dead, police said. Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Rai said, "Vinay Singh (38), his son Shiva (13) and his nephew Kishan (12) who went for a bath in River Ganga were swept by strong water current and are missing." "Divers and the police are undertaking a search and rescue operation in the area with the help of locals to find the missing people,” Rai said. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG