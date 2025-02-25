UP: Three of family, including two children killed in road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Unnao, Feb 25 (PTI) Three members of a family, including two young children, died when their car lost control and collided head-on with a tempo on the on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred at the 229-kilometer mark in the Bangarmau Kotwali area early morning when the Santro car lost control, crossed the divider, and collided head-on with a tempo traveller coming from the opposite direction, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Bangarmau Arvind Kumar said that police received information about the accident around 5.30 am.

He said the car en route to Lucknow from Agra collided with the tempo and the impact was so severe that it caused the tempo to overturn.

The officer said Raghvendra Singh Kushwaha (36), his five-year-old son Shreshth, and his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter died in the accident, while his Diksha alias Nandini (35) was injured.

She was initially taken to a district hospital from where her family shifted her to a private hospital in Kanpur for further treatment, police said.

Raghvendra was employed as a Diwan (clerk) in the state secretariat, they said.

Meanwhile, almost a dozen passengers in the tempo suffered minor injuries but no fatalities were reported among them, they added.

Police said the cause of the accident is being investigated and further legal proceedings are underway.