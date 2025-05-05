UP: Three of family killed after being run over by truck in Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), May 5 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a woman and a child, were killed on Monday evening after being run over by a truck here, police said.

The accident occurred around 5.30 pm on the Naugarh-Chakia road near Banaura village in Pannuganj area, a police officer said.

He said 55-year-old Ishtiyaq, his 25-year-old daughter-in-law Afsana, and seven-year-old grandson -- residents of the village -- were standing by the roadside when the truck rammed into them, killing the three on the spot.

Angry villagers blocked the road for nearly an hour in protest after the incident. The blockade was lifted after Circle Officer Randhir Mishra and other officials intervened and pacified the crowd.

The CO further informed that the police have seized the truck and the injured driver has been admitted to a hospital.

The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, he added.