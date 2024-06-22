UP: Three of family killed, four injured in road accident in Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) Three people of a family were killed and four others were injured on Saturday in a road accident here, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred around 3.15 am on the Bahraich-Nanpara highway.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of rural area Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said the accident occurred when the victim's car collided head-on with a truck from Nanpara near Khudatbhari on Bahraich-Nanpara highway.

He said, "Naushad (25), Hamid (60) and Arif (70) died on the spot. The other passengers Hashim (45), Arsh (10), Arsha Bano (5) and Arshad (12) were seriously injured. All the four injured were sent to the district hospital for treatment, from where they were referred to Lucknow." The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case was registered against the truck driver, who managed to flee. Further investigation is underway, Tripathi said.