UP: Three on board motorcycle killed in head-on collision with speeding dumper in Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Three persons travelling on a motorcycle died on the spot following a head-on collision with a dumper truck under Sursa police station limits here on Saturday, police said.

According to officials, Adarsh Awasthi (20), his sister Madhu Awasthi (23) -- both residents of Fatiyapur -- and Kamini Pandey, a resident of Bawan Chungi, were travelling towards Hardoi on a motorcycle.

Near Dholiya Chowk in Farm Purwa area of Sursa, a speeding dumper truck coming from the direction of Hardoi hit their motorcycle, police said.

The collision was so severe that all three persons on the motorcycle fell onto the road and sustained severe injuries, leading to their death on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the scene, and sent the bodies for postmortem examination.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Hardoi, Subodh Gautam said the police are investigating the matter and the dumper truck has been impounded. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB