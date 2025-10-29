UP: Three people killed in truck pile-up on Pilibhit highway

Pilibhit (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Three people were killed when a mini-truck was crushed between two trucks on a highway here late on Tuesday night, police said.

The accident took place near Adarsh Kisan Inter College in Gajraula area of Pilibhit district.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav told PTI that the mini-truck was completely crushed and the three people onboard died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as driver Guruchan Singh, Pankaj Kumar and Rajendra Kumar, all residents of Shahjahanpur district.

Police removed the mangled vehicles with a crane and restored traffic on the road.

Circle Officer Deepak Chaturvedi said that all the three bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Gajraula station in-charge Brajveer Singh told reporters that the mini-truck was carrying tent material from Bagda to Pilibhit, when a speeding truck hit it from behind. Due to the impact, the mini-truck lost control and overturned.

Meanwhile, another truck coming from Puranpur collided with the overturned vehicle. The front portion of the mini-truck was completely shattered during to the collision, killing the driver and two others on the spot.

The driver of another truck was critically injured and was admitted to the District Medical College in Pilibhit for treatment, police said.