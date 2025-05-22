UP: Three sentenced to 20-year imprisonment in separate rape cases

Bahraich/Shravasti (UP), May 22 (PTI) A POCSO court has sentenced two persons to 20-year imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2018.

Special Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Deep Kant Mani on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 each on the convicts Lale and Kallu, Special District Government Advocate (POCSO Act) in Bahraich district Sant Pratap Singh told PTI on Thursday The two had lured the girl and raped her for several days In a similar case in Shravasti district, a POCSO court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20-year imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl five years ago.

The girl subsequently committed suicide.

On the complaint of the mother of the victim, a case was registered at Ikouna police station on July 30, 2020 and the accused was arrested.

Special Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Nirdosh Kumar sentenced Paswan to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000, District Government Advocate (Criminal) K P Singh said.