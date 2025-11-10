UP: Three sentenced to life imprisonment in 2002 Azamgarh murder case

Azamgarh (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) A local court on Monday sentenced three men to life imprisonment in a 2002 murder case related to a political violence incident during an election rally here.

The court has imposed a fine of Rs 82,000 on each convict, directing that half of the fine amount be given to the complainant.

District and Sessions Judge Jai Prakash Pandey delivered the verdict following the conviction of Kamlesh Yadav, Indrasan, and Dinesh Singh under relevant sections of the IPC after examination of 12 witnesses.

Assistant district government counsel Deepak Mishra said Dinesh Singh, who is currently lodged in Bareilly jail, attended the hearing via video conferencing. He was earlier convicted in the murder case of former MLA Sarvesh Singh alias Sipu.

According to the prosecution, on February 17, 2002, during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, complainant Harishankar Singh alias Jhinku Singh — then a candidate of the Rashtriya Kranti Party from Gopalpur constituency — was campaigning with his supporters when his convoy was attacked near Kudhi Dhala by a group led by Shivdas Yadav and other miscreants armed with guns and bombs.

In the attack, Rajesh Singh of Pipraha village was shot dead while trying to shield Singh and others.

Several people, including Singh himself, were injured. A case was registered at Maharajganj police station in this regard.

During the trial, key accused Shivdas Yadav was killed in a police encounter in Gorakhpur, while two others, Ajay and Deenanath, died during trial proceedings.