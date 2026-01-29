UP: Three wildlife traffickers arrested with 1,203 rare turtles

Amethi (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Police have arrested three suspected wildlife traffickers with 1,203 rare turtle species worth around Rs 30 lakh, officials said.

The accused were transporting the turtles from Jagdishpur to Varanasi allegedly for sale, they said.

The arrest took place during a vehicle search in the Munshiganj area, Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik told reporters.

Along with the turtles, Rs 60,000 cash, allegedly proceeds from turtle sales, and the vehicle used for the transport were seized, she said.

The accused were identified as Ramesh and Rajesh, both residents of Amethi, and Virendra Vikram, a resident of Shravasti, the police said.

A case has been registered at Munshiganj police station under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the SP said. PTI COR ABN SMV ABN SMV APL APL