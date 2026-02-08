UP: Three-year-old boy sodomised by juvenile

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) A three-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a 12-year-old boy in Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the child was playing outside his house and lured by the accused with a toffee.

Police have detained the accused, Station House Officer, Kandhla, Satish Chand said adding that he was produced before a juvenile court and was sent to a correction home.

The victim has been sent for medical examination.PTI COR ABN DV DV