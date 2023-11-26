UP: Three-year-old dies after being hit by school bus in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Nov 26 (UP) A speeding school bus knocked down a three-year-old child in Vrindavan Kotwali area of this district, killing him on the spot, police said on Sunday.

After the accident, the child's family and locals created a ruckus in the area that led to a traffic jam there, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near Tarash Mandir in Vrindavan Kotwali area. A speeding school bus crushed Somesh (3) and he died on the spot, said Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Martand Prakash Singh.

The SP said that the child's parents are residents of Maharajpur in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. The child had come to the city to visit his maternal grandfather.

He said that a teacher and 22 children of Vrindavan Public School were travelling in the bus. The driver fled the spot leaving his bus after the incident, Singh added.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the driver and the owner of the bus, he added.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the driver and the owner of the bus, he added.

A search is on to nab the driver, the SP said, adding that the child's body has been handed over to his family after the post-mortem.