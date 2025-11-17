UP: Three youths assaulted on Meerut road; FIR lodged after video goes viral

Meerut, Nov 17 (PTI) A video showing three youths being assaulted on a road here has gone viral on social media, prompting police to register an FIR in the matter, officials said on Monday.

The 19-second clip shows five individuals surrounding three men riding a motorcycle, and assaulting them with sharp-edged weapons, sticks and iron rods.

Two of the assailants have their faces covered, while the other three are clearly visible. One segment of the video shows a victim being knocked to the ground and kicked in the face, triggering public outrage.

Superintendent of Police, City, Ayush Vikram Singh said the incident is believed to have taken place on November 6 in the Kanker Kheda area of Meerut.

"An FIR has been registered under relevant sections. The video is being technically analysed and efforts are underway to identify those seen in it. All accused will be arrested soon," he said.

The motive behind the alleged assault is being verified, Singh said, adding that multiple police teams have been deployed to trace the assailants. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB