UP: Tiger mauls woman in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, triggers anger in Bahraich village

Bahraich (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A tiger attacked a woman in the Dharmapur Range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich, inflicting deep wounds on her head and neck, forest officials said.

Kuraisha Bano (40) from Harkhapur village was working in the fields when the tiger sprang from a nearby bush and attacked her. Hearing her cries, villagers rushed to the spot and drove the tiger away by setting off firecrackers, the officials said.

Bano was rushed to the community health centre in Motipur, from where she was referred to the Bahraich Medical College for advanced treatment, they said.

The incident triggered anger among the villagers, who staged a protest accusing the forest officials of arriving late.

Confirming the attack, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Suraj said immediate financial assistance has been provided to the victim as per standard provisions.

The condition of the woman is stable now, the DFO said.

Three teams have been deployed to monitor the area for tiger activity. Camera traps have been installed, and instructions have been issued to use a cage to capture the big cat, if necessary, he said.

People living in the vicinity have been urged to remain vigilant and avoid going to the fields alone, especially at night, forest officials said.