UP: Tiger pounces on farmer near Pilibhit reserve; inflicts severe injuries before being chased away

Pilibhit (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) A farmer was seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger here on Monday afternoon, narrowly escaping death as villagers rushed to his rescue and chased the big cat away, police said.

The incident took place under Ghunghchihai police station limits of Puranpur tehsil when Premraj (45), a resident of Simraiya village, was guarding his wheat crop and grazing goats near the Hardoi Branch canal embankment around 1.30 pm.

According to police, a tiger pounced on him, grabbing him by the neck, and began dragging him towards the canal. Hearing his screams, farmers and villagers working in nearby fields rushed to the spot with sticks, raised an alarm and managed to scare the animal away.

The tiger fled towards nearby sugarcane fields, leaving the farmer critically injured.

Premraj sustained deep bite and claw wounds on his neck, torso, arms and legs. He was first taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to the district hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Puranpur Ajit Pratap Singh and Circle Officer Prateek Dahiya visited the hospital to inquire about the injured farmer.

Singh said the forest department has been informed and a team is probing the incident.

The attack has once again triggered anger among villagers who alleged frequent movement of wild animals outside forest areas of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Locals claimed despite repeated alerts about the presence of tigers and leopards near villages, the forest department has failed to take effective preventive measures.

On January 29, a leopard had injured another farmer in the Sehra Mau North police station area, an incident whose video went viral on social media.

Villagers claimed that despite prior information about the leopard's movement, forest officials took no concrete action.

Meanwhile, videos showing leopard movement near human settlements in Pipariya Majhara village under the Ghunghchihai police station area have also surfaced on social media. Residents claimed the leopard has been roaming in the area for several days and had recently lifted a goat.

Divisional Forest Officer (Social Forestry) Bharat Kumar said forest teams have been alerted, and appealed to villagers to remain cautious and avoid venturing out alone at night.