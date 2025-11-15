UP: Tiger roaming in fields near Amangarh forest range tranquilised, captured

Bijnor (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A forest department team on Saturday evening tranquilised and captured a tiger roaming in the fields, approximately eight kilometres from the Amangarh Forest Range here, officials said.

Forest Department Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Gyan Singh stated that approximately 13 days ago, a tiger had escaped from the forest range and entered the fields of the villages of Afzalgarh.

Singh informed that the forest department teams were locating the tiger using drones and conducting on-foot combing operations.

On Saturday evening, Dr Daksh Gangwar, a tranquilliser specialist from Pilibhit, tranquilised the tiger in Mohammadpur Rajouri village. The SDO stated that the tiger was then safely caged, adding that further action is being taken in the matter. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL