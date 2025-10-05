UP: Tiger that killed youth in Sitapur captured after 6-week search

Sitapur (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) A team of the forest department on Sunday captured a tiger in the Maholi area of this district, ending weeks of fear among residents, officials said.

The tiger was tranquillised and caught near Narni village this evening, Sitapur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Naveen Khandelwal told PTI.

According to officials, the tiger mauled a youth from Narni village to death on August 22, following which the forest department launched an extensive search operation.

Earlier, a tigress was captured on September 20.

"The department had been monitoring the movement of the tiger using trap cameras and set up baits in areas where its presence was detected," Khandelwal said.

"At around 6:30 pm on Sunday, our team spotted the tiger in cane fields and successfully tranquillised it before safely placing it in a cage," the DFO said.

He added that the animal appeared to be in good health and was currently under observation.

"A wildlife team will arrive tomorrow to conduct further inspection and decide on the tiger's relocation," the officer said.