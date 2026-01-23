Up to 10 crore devotees expected for 'Godavari Pushkaralu' in 2027: Andhra govt

Amaravati, Jan 23 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said it expects up to 10 crore devotees from across the country and abroad to attend the 'Godavari Pushkaralu' in 2027.

The 12-day pilgrimage will be held from June 26 to July 7, 2027, across six districts—Polavaram, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada—through which the Godavari River flows.

Nearly 10 crore devotees are expected to visit the state to take the 'Godavari Pushkara Snanam' (ritual bath), a press release said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the preparations for the mega pilgrimage and said he considered himself fortunate to be organising the event for the third time during his tenure as chief minister.

The government plans to add 139 ghats to the existing 234, taking the total to 373, at various locations along a 10-km stretch of the riverbanks.

Naidu directed officials to expedite the Polavaram project and complete it ahead of the 2027 'Godavari Pushkaralu', a once-in-12-years mega river congregation likened to the Kumbh Mela.

The chief minister proposed developing the Polavaram site as a major tourism destination, including an iconic road linking the project to the national highway, and said the Akhanda Godavari project should be centred in Rajahmundry.

Polavaram, a mega irrigation project, aims to irrigate vast agricultural lands and provide drinking water to lakhs of people. PTI STH SSK