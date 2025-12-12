Up to 40 per cent subsidy for tribal youth in Himachal on purchase of passenger vehicles: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Dec 12 (PTI) Up to 40 per cent subsidy would be provided to eligible youth in tribal areas on the purchase of buses and traveller vehicles to create livelihood opportunities, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

Additionally, a four-month exemption from road tax would be provided to applicants to boost opportunities across the transport sector.

Chairing the 50th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Tribal Advisory Council here, the chief minister said, to promote self-employment in the solar energy sector in tribal regions, the government would provide interest subsidies for setting up private solar power projects ranging from 250 kW to 1 MW.

Talking to the media persons after the meeting, Sukhu said a new road would be constructed at Nigulsari, on the Hindustan-Tibet road (National Highway-5) to ensure all-weather road connectivity to Kinnaur district. It would also ensure unobstructed movement of the security forces.

Negulsari is a sinking zone frequently blocked due to landslides. The tribal minister has suggested construction of a new road and efforts are afoot to complete the road by February 15 so that Kinnaur and Spiti remain connected during rains, he added.

Sukhu directed officers to complete the tender process for development works in snow-bound areas at the earliest, so that construction activities can begin around March-April once weather conditions improve.

In order to permanently resolve power supply issues in Pangi and Spiti, solar power plants of 1.2 MW at Dhanwas (Pangi) and 2 MW at Rong-tong (Spiti) would be made functional soon, he added.

The chief minister said the state government was also making concerted efforts to start the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Shipki-La and the matter has been strongly taken up with the Centre. He said steps were also being taken to resume trade activities with Tibet (under Chinese occupation).

The average per capita income in tribal districts was higher than in other districts. These regions not only have economic strength but also lead in social indicators. The male-female sex ratio was also better than the state average, according to an official statement.

The chief minister said the government was also committed to protect the rights of women, especially in tribal regions.

Besides, approving pending nautor cases in tribal areas was a priority of the government, he added.

Nautor cases refer to legal disputes concerning allocation and ownership of nautor lands (barren government land given to landless individuals for cultivation under specific rules).

The state cabinet has already approved the proposal, which has been sent to the governor. Under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, around 1,039 land titles have been distributed till September 2025, the statement added.

The Pangi valley was declared the first Natural Farming Sub-Division of the state. Giving priority to Scheduled Areas, the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojna was launched in Spiti in February, 2024.

The chief minister said the state government established adequate educational and health facilities in tribal regions. It includes two regional hospitals, six civil hospitals, five community health centres, 46 primary health centres, three Ayurvedic hospitals, 73 Ayurvedic dispensaries, 48 veterinary hospitals, 118 veterinary dispensaries and five sheep and wool extension centres. He said 3,148 km of motorable roads have been constructed in tribal areas, of which 61 per cent are paved.

Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the state government is committed to development of tribal regions. A provision of Rs 638.73 crore has been made for the Tribal Area Development Programme for 2025-26. PTI BPL ARB ARB