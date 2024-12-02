Up to BJP's central leadership to decide on how to maintain Shinde's stature: Kesarkar

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) The assembly polls were fought under Eknath Shinde's leadership and it is now up to the BJP's central leadership to decide on how to maintain his stature, the caretaker Maharashtra chief minister's aide and former state minister Deepak Kesarkar said on Monday.

Advertisment

Shinde's contribution should be duly recognised, Kesarkar said at a press conference here.

Though the Mahayuti, comprising Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP, won 230 out of 288 assembly seats in the November 20 polls, results of which were declared on November 23, the formation of a new government has taken time.

The BJP earlier announced the swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 5 at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

"Our leader has already proven who truly represents the Shiv Sena. Now it is up to Delhi (BJP central leadership) to decide how to maintain his stature. We will not interfere in that decision," Kesarkar said.

On the delay in government formation, he said, "The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for December 5. But many baseless rumours are being circulated. Eknath Shinde, as the caretaker chief minister, has no role in these delays. The BJP's internal selection process is their matter. Shinde has already conveyed that he will accept any decision made by them." He dismissed reports of dissatisfaction or discord within the Mahayuti, describing them as misinformation spread by the opposition.

"This is a significant victory for us because it comes after years of vote polarisation. We fought the election under Eknath Shinde's leadership, and his contribution should be duly recognised. Opposition leaders, after securing very few seats, are now looking for excuses and creating unnecessary speculation," Kesarkar said.

Advertisment

Asking leaders and the media to refrain from making speculative comments about the Mahayuti, Kesarkar said, "Three parties working together require discussions. This is normal. It does not mean anyone is upset. Shinde is not unhappy, and the alliance is firmly united." PTI ND BNM