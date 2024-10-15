UP to bring law to mandate owner's name on signboard: CM Adityanath

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will soon introduce a new law against sellers who "hide their identity" and mix human waste or inedible material in food items and beverages, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.
Imprisonment and fine will be ensured against those who violate the law and action should be taken considering such crimes as cognizable and non-bailable, the chief minister said, adding that sellers will be mandated to put up a signboard with their names at the establishment.
Adityanath, according to a statement, made the announcement during a meeting here to discuss the proposed new law to put a permanent stop to the incidents of adulteration of food items such as juice, dal and roti by mixing human waste or inedible material, recently reported in various parts of the country.
He said such incidents are "horrific" and have an adverse effect on social harmony and health of the consumers, according to the release.
"Such nefarious attempts cannot be accepted at all," he added.
Keeping in view the importance of ensuring the purity of food items and maintaining the confidence of consumers, it is necessary to make strict laws, Adityanath said, directing officers to prepare "clear" regulations to prevent such incidents in hotels, restaurants, dhabas, and street food stalls.
Stating that every consumer has the right to get necessary information about the sellers of the food and beverages they consume, the chief minister said it should be mandatory for the establishment owners to put up a signboard with their names.
It should be mandatory for all the personnel working in the food establishment to wear an identity card and there should be a provision for the strictest punishment against those who use pseudonyms and give wrong information, the release said.
The chief minister said every food establishment should compulsorily install a sufficient number of CCTV cameras for continuous monitoring of the kitchen and dining areas. The footage for at least one month should be made available at all times on demand by the district administration, he added.
It should be made compulsory to cover the head, wear a mask and gloves while cooking food in the kitchen and serving it in the food establishment, the statement said.
The food business operator should provide the details of the personnel working in the establishment to the department concerned, Adityanath said, adding that if any person in the establishment is confirmed to be an intruder or an illegal foreign citizen, strict action should be taken against them.
Clear provisions should be made in the law in this regard, he directed officials.