UP to conduct state-wide civil defence mock drill on May 7

Lucknow: A full-scale civil defence mock drill will be carried out across all districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday in coordination with police, fire services, disaster response forces and local administrations to assess emergency preparedness.

This follows a directive from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to all states amid heightened security concerns after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

"Though the central government identified 19 districts for mock drills based on sensitivity categories, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to expand it to all districts," said Director General of Police Prashant Kumar.

"One district is in category A, two in category C, and the rest in category D. We are treating this as a state-wide preparedness exercise," he added.

The UP government has endorsed the Centre's move. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told PTI Videos, "This is a welcome step. In the current situation, every citizen must be battle-ready. We will do whatever it takes to strike the final blow against India's enemies."

In Lucknow, a rehearsal was held on Tuesday at the police lines area, where a simulated bomb blast was enacted. Security forces swiftly responded, taking positions and managing a staged public panic to demonstrate real-time preparedness.

In Prayagraj, a review meeting chaired by Additional Police Commissioner Ajay Pal Sharma was held at the Police Lines auditorium to finalise mock drill activities.

Participants included officials from the civil defence, fire services, disaster response teams, NCC, NSS, and police departments.

Sharma emphasised coordinated drills to familiarise the public with rescue procedures, blackout protocols, and official communication during emergencies.

"Citizens must be trained not to panic and follow only verified information," he said.

In Varanasi, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said mock drills would be held in schools, colleges, and public areas. Over 5,000 civil defence volunteers are expected to participate alongside the public.

DIG Shivashimpi Channappa said, "A combined meeting with all department heads has been held. Starting 6 AM, drills will begin from the police lines and extend to multiple zones through smaller units." Jhansi has rescheduled its mock drill from 6 PM to 4 PM, to be held at the Reserve Police Lines, as per an announcement by SSP B Murthy.

Bareilly will observe a district-wide blackout from 8 PM to 8:10 PM on May 7. DM and Civil Defence Controller Avinash Singh has urged residents to switch off all lights, inverters, and avoid using flashlights or mobile torches during this time.

"This blackout exercise will be centred around the IVRI campus and surrounding areas. Residents should remain indoors and assist civil defence wardens," he said.

In Farrukhabad, DM Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi reviewed district preparedness with police and civil officials. He directed that response teams remain active, emergency facilities and fire hydrants be mapped, and schools and colleges be used to train students in handling crises.

Awareness campaigns will inform the public about blackout procedures and civil defence roles.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, also welcomed the initiative.

In a statement, it said, "National security is not solely the responsibility of armed forces. Youth and students must actively participate. Our educational institutions must become hubs of awareness and readiness." Mock drills will involve fire safety demonstrations, evacuation protocols, simulated air raids, medical emergency responses, and public communication strategies.

The initiative aims to ensure preparedness for "new and complex threats" and strengthen grassroots-level disaster and defence mechanisms.