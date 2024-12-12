UP to establish 'Har Ghar Jal' village at Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government will set up a unique 'Har Ghar Jal' village at Mahakumbh 2025 to showcase the state's achievements under the Jal Jeevan Mission, officials said on Thursday.

Spread over 40,000-square-foot area and themed “Solution to Drinking Water: The Identity of My Village”, the initiative will feature a 'Jal Mandir', symbolising the life-giving essence of water and promoting its conservation, they said.

The initiative will narrate the inspiring journey of providing tap water to every household in Bundelkhand under the Jal Jeevan Mission, once grappling with severe water scarcity, the officials said.

Devotees, tourists, and Kalpvasis will witness transformation journeys of 'New Villages' in a 'New Uttar Pradesh' as part of a 'New India', they said.

The Rural Water Supply and Namami Gange Department are preparing an exhibition at the village, running from January 5 to February 26, to highlight these achievements, an official statement said.

It will feature 51 programs and serve as a platform for rural women from Bundelkhand to share firsthand accounts of the region's transformation.

Once drought-stricken, Bundelkhand now has access to pure drinking water, resolving a decades-old crisis. Clean water has revitalized lives in villages like Banda, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot, where once marriages were delayed due to water scarcity, the statement said.

Women from Mahoba and Lalitpur, who once suffered severe health issues due to carrying water, will narrate their stories of empowerment under the double-engine government, it said.

The exhibition will provide information in Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi to ensure accessibility for the diverse visitors attending Mahakumbh, it added.

A dedicated book will compile success stories of Vindhya-Bundelkhand’s transformation under the Jal Jeevan Mission, serving as a testament to the region's remarkable progress, it said.

A 'Jal Mandir' at Mahakumbh 2025, depicting the Ganga flowing from Lord Shiva's locks to Earth will be a unique structure to convey the profound message that water is sacred, life-giving, and must be conserved, not wasted, the statement said.

Additionally, 'Jal Mandir' will host Jal Aarti every morning and evening to combine spirituality and education to underline the importance of water as a sacred and life-giving resource. PTI ABN ABN OZ OZ