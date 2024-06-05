UP to face assembly bypolls for 8 seats as MLAs win Lok Sabha polls

Lucknow, Jun 5 (PTI) With as many as nine legislators from Uttar Pradesh including eight MLAs registering a win in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, a sort of mini-assembly election is on the anvil in the state which threw surprising poll results on Tuesday.

Altogether, 13 MLAs and four MLCs contested the Lok Sabha elections from the politically crucial state of UP.

Eight legislators including three MLCs eventually ended up losing the elections. Apart from these three MLCs who lost the Lok Sabha polls, luck did not smile on five MLAs of UP also.

According to the Election Commission of India, the Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 37 out of 80 seats, the highest number of Lok Sabha seats in the state, while its ally the Congress bagged six seats.

The BJP won 33 seats, while its allies, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Apna Dal (Sonelal), won two seats and one seat respectively.

The Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) clinched victory in one constituency.

The number of sitting MLAs in UP who lost the election stands at five, while the lone MLC who emerged victorious in the ongoing Lok Sabha election from the state was UP's PWD minister Jitin Prasada, who registered a win from Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 1,64,935 votes.

The other minister from UP who managed to secure a win was Anoop Pradhan 'Balmiki', the minister of state for revenue from Hathras (SC) seat, by a margin of 2,47,318 votes. 'Balmiki' is an MLA from Khair assembly constituency in Aligarh district.

The other ministers of UP who lost the Lok Sabha elections are Dinesh Pratap Singh, minister of state (independent charge) for horticulture, agricultural marketing, agricultural foreign trade and agricultural exports, who lost to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi by a margin of 3,90,030 votes from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat.

Dinesh Pratap Singh is an MLC.

The other MLCs from UP who lost the Lok Sabha elections are Saket Mishra from Shrawasti, who lost to Ram Shiromani Verma of the SP by 76,673 votes; and BSP's Bhimrao Ambedkar, who lost to BJP's Jai Prakash from Hardoi (SC) seat. Ambedkar finished as the second runner up.

UP Tourism and Culture minister Jayveer Singh, who is an MLA from Mainpuri assembly constituency, lost to sitting MP from Mainpuri parliamentary constituency Dimple Yadav of the SP by a margin of 2,21,639 votes.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is the sitting MLA from Karhal assembly constituency in Mainpuri district, registered a win from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP's Subrat Pathak by a margin of 1,70,922 votes.

The other SP MLAs who clinched victory from their respective seats are Ziaur Rehman from Kundarki in Moradabad, who helped the party retain the Sambhal Lok Sabha seat, as he defeated his BJP rival Parameshwar Lal Saini by 1,21,494 votes.

Similarly, senior SP leader Lalji Verma, who is the MLA from Katehari in Ambedkarnagar, won the Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 1,37,247 votes, defeating BJP's Ritesh Pandey, who had joined the party after leaving the BSP.

Congress MLA from Pharenda in Maharajganj district, who contested the Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj parliamentary constituency, lost to Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary by 35,451 votes.

The other BJP MLAs who won from their respective Lok Sabha seats are Praveen Patel, the BJP MLA from Phulpur assembly constituency, who bagged the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat in Prayagraj district by winning with a margin of 4,332 votes. Similarly, BJP MLA from Ghaziabad assembly seat Atul Garg won the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat by 3,36,965 votes.

NISHAD party MLA Vinod Kumar Bind won the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket by a margin of 44,072 votes. Bind is the MLA from Majhawan assembly constituency in Mirzapur district.

RLD MLA from Meerapur assembly constituency in Muzaffarnagar district Chandan Chauhan won the Bijnor Lok Sabha seat by 37,508 votes, BJP MLA from Nehtaur in Bijnor district Om Kumar lost to Chandrashekhar of Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) by 1,51,473 votes.

Similarly, Rinki Kol, who is also the MLA of Apna Dal (Sonelal) from Chhanbey in Mirzapur district, lost to SP's Chhotelal by 1,29,234 votes from the Robertsganj (SC) seat.

RLD and Apna Dal (Sonelal) are alliance partners of the BJP.

SP MLA from Lucknow Central Ravidas Mehrotra lost to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow by 1,35,159 votes.

In the assembly bypolls held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won the assembly constituencies of Lucknow East and Dadraul while the SP emerged victorious in Gainsari and Duddhi (ST) assembly constituencies. PTI NAV KSS KSS