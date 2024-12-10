UP to get five new Kendriya Vidyalayas soon: Govt

Lucknow, Dec 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh is set to get five new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in the near future in Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Kannauj, Bijnor, and Maharajganj districts, the state government said on Tuesday.

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal, which would raise the total number of Kendriya Vidyalayas in the state to 127, the highest in the country, it said.

"Each of the new schools will have a capacity of 960 students and will create 63 permanent employment opportunities. Collectively, the five schools will provide high-quality education to 4,800 students while generating 315 permanent jobs," the government said in a press statement.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ayodhya will be the second in the district, located in Chandpur Harvansh.

Similarly, schools will be established in Payagpur (Jaunpur), Maharajganj, Kannauj, and Bijnor.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh operates 122 Kendriya Vidyalayas across three divisions: Agra (37 schools), Lucknow (48 schools), and Varanasi (37 schools).

All Kendriya Vidyalayas in the state, including the upcoming ones, will be designated as "PM Shri Schools'', adhering to the National Education Policy 2020. PTI KIS MNK MNK