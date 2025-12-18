UP to hold statewide cleanliness drive on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary

Lucknow, Dec 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government will run a special and extensive cleanliness campaign across the state on December 25 on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpyee to pay him a meaningful and people-centric tribute, an official statement issued here on Thursday said.

Through this campaign, a message will be conveyed to realise Vajpayee’s vision of a clean, strong and self-reliant India, it said The responsibility for this statewide special cleanliness campaign has been entrusted to Local Urban Bodies and the Panchayati Raj Department.

Local Urban Bodies will implement the campaign in all urban areas in a systematic and effective manner, while the Panchayati Raj Department will lead the initiative in rural areas, ensuring that the message of cleanliness reaches every village, it said.

Under the campaign, special cleanliness activities will be carried out at public places, roads, markets, government buildings, educational institutions and Gram Panchayat premises.

Active participation of public representatives, officers, employees, voluntary organisations, youth and common citizens will be ensured.

As part of the Atal Jayanti Centenary Culmination Programme, various activities will be organised at both district and state levels on the day.

At the district level, competitions such as essay writing, speech, painting and poetry recitation will be held between December 18 and December 22. At the state level, the main programme will be organised on December 25 at Lok Bhawan, Lucknow, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Under the aegis of the Culture Department, a grand cultural programme will be organised on December 25 at Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi, Lucknow.

On this occasion, winners of the poetry recitation competition organised in Lucknow will present their compositions, paying a heartfelt tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's poet persona.