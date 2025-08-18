UP to host 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in January 2026

Lucknow, Aug 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh will host the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Lucknow on January 20 and 21 next year, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana announced on Monday.

Presiding officers of legislative assemblies from across the country and the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha will take part in the event. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has already given his consent to the conference, Mahana stated.

"The conference will provide an opportunity to showcase Uttar Pradesh's progress and development before the nation. It is a matter of pride that Uttar Pradesh is currently leading the country's legislative assemblies," Mahana said, adding that preparations for the event will begin soon.

He mentioned that the Lok Sabha Speaker has granted Uttar Pradesh this opportunity "out of turn", which is a special honour for the state. The detailed programme of the conference will be finalised once the Lok Sabha team arrives in Lucknow, he added.

Delegates attending the two-day meet will also be taken to Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and Kushinagar to acquaint them with the state's religious and cultural heritage.

Recalling that the last two conferences were held in Patna and Mumbai, the speaker emphasised that each year, the event is held around a central theme, followed by the passage of a resolution for its implementation, which this time has been entrusted to Uttar Pradesh.

He further noted that Birla has also entrusted Uttar Pradesh with the responsibility of training legislators from across the country, describing it as both an honour and a privilege for the state. PTI KIS MPL MPL