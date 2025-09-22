UP to host Bharat Scouts and Guides National Jamboree after 61 years

Lucknow, Sep 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh will host the 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides after 61 years, bringing together thousands of youth from India and abroad, the state government said in a statement on Monday.

The week-long event will be held at Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow from November 23 to 29 and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 24, the statement said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will host the jamboree, for which a gated Tent City with world-class facilities is being created to accommodate 35,000 participants, it said.

The jamboree will feature adventure sports, science and cultural activities, and aims to channelise youth energy and promote global brotherhood while instilling values of discipline, teamwork, self-reliance and leadership.

The first jamboree in India was held in Hyderabad in 1953, while Uttar Pradesh hosted the fourth edition in Prayagraj in 1964. Six decades later, the state is set to host the event again, the government said.

More than 32,000 participants are expected, with the prime minister's address likely to be a major highlight.

The statement also noted that Modi has a long association with scouting, having attended the 2009 jamboree in Ahmedabad as Gujarat chief minister during scouting's centenary year.