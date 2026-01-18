UP to host Lok Sabha speaker, legislature representatives at national conference from Jan 19

Lucknow, Jan 18 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference, along with the 62nd Conference of Secretaries of State Legislatures and Legislative Councils, both scheduled from January 19 to 23, with the Uttar Pradesh Legislature hosting the national-level event.

As per a press statement presiding officers, secretaries and eminent representatives from legislatures across the country will deliberate on legislative procedures, parliamentary traditions, conduct of the House, good governance and other contemporary legislative issues during the synchronous conferences.

As per the statement, the events will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Kunwar Manvendra Singh and Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Satish Mahana, among other presiding officers, chairpersons, speakers and secretaries from various states.

The conferences will be formally inaugurated on January 19 at the Vidhan Bhavan here. The inaugural session will include the opening of an exhibition and meetings of various committees in the presence of constitutional dignitaries.

On January 20, detailed discussions will be held on agenda items during the plenary session.

The valedictory session on January 21 will feature addresses by constitutional authorities. During the conference, deliberations will be held on legislative traditions, parliamentary innovations and strengthening democratic values.

After the conference, participants will visit Ayodhya Dham on January 22, while the delegates are scheduled to depart on January 23.