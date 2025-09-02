UP to improve service conditions, reservations for outsourced staff

Lucknow, Sep 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to improve the service conditions of employees appointed through outsourcing in various state departments and institutions, and to provide reservation in such appointments.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the services of personnel hired on outsourcing basis for government departments and institutions are managed through the Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Service Corporation, a non-financial, non-profit public company formed under Article 8 of the Companies Act, 2013.

"To improve their service conditions, the proposal was brought before the Cabinet today and has been approved," Khanna said.

The corporation will select service providers through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, and outsourced employees will receive an honorarium ranging between Rs 16,000 and Rs 20,000, directly credited to their bank accounts, he said.

If irregularities are found, the department concerned may recommend termination of the agency's services, he added.

The appointment period for outsourced employees will be three years, and they will receive their honorarium between the first and fifth of each month. They will be engaged for 26 working days per month. In the event of an employee's death during service, Rs 15,000 will be provided for funeral expenses, Khanna said.

He further said reservation will be applicable in outsourcing-based appointments for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, ex-servicemen, dependents of freedom fighters, persons with disabilities, and women.

"Until now, the amount paid as honorarium or salary was deposited in the account of the service provider, leading to complaints that employees were not receiving their full wages," Khanna said.

"The government aims to ensure that outsourced employees receive respectable salaries, better service conditions, and the benefit of reservations," he added.