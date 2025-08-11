UP to launch over 3000 Balvatikas on Independence Day to boost early education

Lucknow, Aug 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will launch more than 3000 newly established Balvatikas across the state on Independence Day, an official statement said on Monday.

Public representatives, officials and parents will join celebrations at these centres to encourage children, while programmes will highlight the importance of early learning, its benefits and key government initiatives, it said.

The move is aimed at building a strong educational foundation and shaping the next generation into creative, confident and responsible citizens, the statement added.

The National Education Policy 2020 identifies Early Childhood Care and Education as the most critical stage of the learning journey. Following this vision, the state government decided to transform all co-located Anganwadi centres into Balvatikas.

The first eight years of life are crucial for brain development and learning ability, and these Balvatikas will help children develop linguistic, cognitive, social and creative skills, it said.

Low-enrolment schools have been merged with nearby institutions to consolidate resources. After renovation, beautification, creation of child-friendly classrooms, a print-rich environment and provision of learning materials, these schools have been prepared for Balvatika operations.

Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh said the state government is giving top priority to early education, with Balvatikas designed to ensure children's holistic development and nutrition so they grow into strong, confident and responsible citizens.

"Making over 3,000 Balvatikas operational on August 15 is a major step towards providing children a solid foundation for learning," he said.

Director General of School Education Kanchan Verma said all necessary facilities have been ensured, including activity-based kits (Wonder Box), learning corners, outdoor play equipment, child-friendly furniture and stationery. PTI ABN ABN OZ OZ