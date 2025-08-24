UP to launch QR code-based property checks, instant registries, ease rent agreements: Jaiswal

Lucknow, Aug 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh will introduce QR code-based verification of property ownership, integrate land registry data with revenue department records for instant title updates, and simplify rent agreements with minimal stamp duty, Minister Ravindra Jaiswal has said.

In an interview with PTI, MoS (Independent Charge) for Stamp and Court Fee, Registration, said the reforms are part of the state’s ambitious Vision 2047 plan, with some of the initiatives expected to roll out by March 2026.

“Currently, it takes 35-40 days after registration for the buyer’s name to reflect in revenue records. Soon, revenue officials will be posted at registration offices to verify records before a transaction is finalised. The buyer’s name will be updated immediately after registration, giving them instant ownership rights,” he said.

Jaiswal, a BJP MLA from Varanasi, said another major initiative aims to encourage property owners to formalise tenancy agreements by reducing high stamp duty charges.

"Many landlords hesitate to rent out their homes due to legal complexities and fear of tenants overstaying. The current stamp duty of four per cent makes registration expensive, leading people to opt for unregistered agreements, which hold no legal value. We are planning to introduce a fixed charge of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for registering tenancy agreements so that both landlords and tenants can secure their rights,” he said. The minister said the department is also working to simplify family property settlements.

“Often, family disputes drag on in courts for years. We plan to allow settlements for up to four generations at a fixed charge of Rs 5,000, ensuring clarity and reducing litigation,” Jaiswal said.

He said Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a surge in property registrations since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to power, attributing it to improved law and order and investor confidence.

“In 2017-18, around 16 lakh property registrations were done annually. That number has now risen to around 50 lakh,” Jaiswal said.

To handle the increased workload, the state government plans to modernise registration offices on the lines of Passport Seva Kendras, with air-conditioned halls, furniture, help desks, and token systems for appointments.

“Our aim is to provide a pleasant and efficient experience to citizens,” the minister added.

Jaiswal also said the department will soon launch "ATMs" for commonly used stamp papers of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, and Rs 100 denominations, which see annual sales of nearly Rs 800 crore.

“Instead of visiting registration offices, citizens will be able to withdraw stamp papers conveniently from these ATMs, similar to cash withdrawals from bank ATMs,” he said.

The minister highlighted that digitisation of land records is progressing swiftly, with QR codes being developed to help buyers verify ownership and transaction history of properties.

“Soon, anyone planning to buy property can scan a QR code to know its ownership details, past transactions, and whether the seller is legally entitled to sell the entire area being offered. This will protect buyers from fraud,” Jaiswal said, adding that historical ownership data will be available online within six months.

The state recently announced a stamp duty rebate for women buyers, allowing a one per cent reduction for properties valued up to Rs 1 crore.

“This step is part of efforts to promote women’s financial independence. If a property worth Rs 1 crore is registered in a woman’s name, she saves Rs 1 lakh immediately,” Jaiswal said.

Speaking about the department’s revenue strategy, the minister said the focus is on making transactions easy rather than increasing tax burdens.

“Chanakya had said taxes should be levied in a way that doesn’t trouble people. We have not raised circle rates in the last seven to eight years, except in areas where higher compensation was due for land acquisition,” he said.

Revenue from stamp and registration has grown significantly despite concessions, rising from Rs 16,000 crore in 2017 to about Rs 35,000 crore now, Jaiswal said.

“About 8.5 lakh citizens have benefitted from various exemptions,” he added.

The minister said the government’s broader goal is to increase per capita income to encourage investment in property.

“We don’t believe in raising circle rates just to generate revenue. Instead, as people become more prosperous, they will invest in homes, vehicles, and other assets, boosting state revenue naturally,” he said.

Jaiswal also acknowledged challenges in simplifying the registration process.

“There are currently 42 types of parameters for stamp duty calculations, which create confusion. We want to simplify them to around 18-20, so people know the rules for residential, commercial, or agricultural land clearly. Fraud often occurs due to these complexities,” he said.

He added that verification of land use will also be expedited.

“We aim to complete verification within three months of purchase so that tax and land-use rules are enforced without unnecessary delays,” he said.

"These reforms will create a transparent and efficient system, benefiting property buyers, sellers, and tenants across Uttar Pradesh," Jaiswal said, adding that several measures from the Vision 2047 document will be visible on the ground from next year.