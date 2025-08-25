UP to launch scholarship in astronaut Sudhanshu Shukla's name for space tech students: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced a new scholarship in the name of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian man to travel to the International Space Station (ISS), which will support students from the state pursuing higher education in space technology.

The announcement came during a felicitation ceremony for Shukla, who recently returned from the historic Axiom-4 mission to the.

"Since Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is the first citizen of Uttar Pradesh to be a part of such a space mission. We will launch a scholarship in his name for students aspiring to advance their studies in space technology," Adityanath said.

The chief minister noted that Uttar Pradesh has made rapid strides in space education in recent years.

"Four years ago, no university or institute in Uttar Pradesh offered a course, degree, diploma, or certificate in space technology. Today, institutions like Madan Mohan Malaviya Technical University in Gorakhpur and AKTU, along with over a dozen technical institutes, have started degree courses in this field. This reflects our institutions' desire to actively contribute to India's growth story," he said.

He stressed the importance of nurturing talent in emerging scientific sectors to achieve the national vision of a developed India by 2047.

"This success is not just for today or tomorrow -- it's a continuation of India's deep scientific heritage. By opening new avenues for our youth, we will strengthen India's leadership in space exploration," he said.

Adityanath lauded Shukla's contributions during his 18-day mission aboard the ISS, where the astronaut participated in over 60 experiments, including several designed by Indian scientists.

"His experience will inspire and guide future generations of Indian researchers. I warmly welcome him, his wife Kamna, his parents, and his family. His journey marks a proud moment not only for Lucknow but for the entire country," he added.

The CM also expressed Uttar Pradesh's interest in collaborating with ISRO to create more opportunities for the state's youth in space research and exploration.

Shukla also called on the chief minister at the latter's official residence in Lucknow. PTI KIS SKY SKY