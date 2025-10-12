UP to mark 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with marches, unity events

Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI) A series of statewide programmes will be held across Uttar Pradesh to mark the 150th birth anniversary year of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

"Each of the state's 80 Lok Sabha constituencies will organise a three-day march, touching various assembly segments on the occasion," the chief minister said while addressing a press conference at his residence here.

Apart from marches, several local-level events will be held to promote awareness about national unity. These include essay and debate competitions on Patel's life, seminars, and cultural performances.

Youth will also take part in the Drug-Free India pledge, and Swadeshi Melas and Trade Fairs will be organised in all 75 districts to promote local products and the "Vocal for Local" campaign, the chief minister said.

Health camps, yoga sessions, and cleanliness drives will also form part of the week-long programme. Local committees and social and cultural organisations will organise garlanding ceremonies at Patel's statues, street plays, and tributes to reaffirm the spirit of united India and self-reliance, the chief minister added.

The celebrations aim to highlight Patel's contribution to national unity and integrity.

Adityanath said that the initiative seeks to commemorate Patel's legacy as the chief architect of modern India, who played a decisive role in integrating over 560 princely states into the Indian Union after independence.

"The shape of today's united India is the result of Sardar Patel's vision and determination. Every citizen remains indebted to him for his contribution," he said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patel's birth anniversary has been celebrated nationwide as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas since 2014," he added.

The BJP has also been organising the Run for Unity every year to honour his legacy, he said.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was born on October 31, 1875, was a freedom fighter and political leader who played a key role in the country's independence movement and later served as the first deputy prime minister and home minister.