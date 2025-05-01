Up to Modi govt to decide how to teach lesson to Pak after Pahalgam attack: NCP (SP) leader

Thane, Apr 30 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil on Wednesday said it is for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide how to teach a lesson to Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

He said people and opposition parties are standing with the BJP-led government after the April 22 attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

The former state minister was speaking to the media in Thane where he had come to attend inauguration of a temple.

He said so far only security forces had been targeted by terrorists, but now even citizens and tourists are not safe. PTI COR RSY