UP to set up dedicated welfare board for nomadic tribes, says Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced setting up a dedicated board for the welfare of Vimukt Jati (denotified tribes) and nomadic tribes, along with plans to provide housing for them.

While addressing a gathering on the occasion of the "Vimukt Jati Diwas", he described the Nats, Banjaras, Bawariyas, Sasis, Kanjads, Kalbeliyas, Saperas, and Jogis as brave communities who fought during foreign invasions.

"These tribes fought with indomitable courage against the Mughals and the British," he said, adding that in 1871 the British, frightened by their valour, enforced the Criminal Tribes Act and declared these communities criminals by birth.

This stigma persisted until 1952, and these communities were ultimately free of this taint with the efforts of Bhimrao Ambedkar on August 31, 1952, the chief minister said.

"The Vimukt Jati Diwas reminds us of that historic moment when these communities understood the true meaning of freedom.

"In the last 11 years, the central and state governments, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been working with full sincerity for the welfare of Vimukt Jati and nomadic tribes. Several schemes have been implemented in the state for their education and housing," Adityanath said.

From the dais, he instructed Social Welfare Minister Aseem Arun to constitute a board for the nomadic tribes and the denotified tribes. The chief minister said Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Schools are being run in nine districts, and two residential ashram-style schools have been started, while 101 residential schools are already operational in the state.

Apart from this, special facilities are also being provided for the children of denotified tribe members in 264 government hostels meant for the Scheduled Castes, he added.

Citing the example of the Vantangiya community, Adityanth said his government gave their settlements the status of revenue villages, gave them the right to vote, and also built houses, schools, and hospitals for them.

Similarly, schemes have been implemented for the Musahar, Kol, Tharu, Gaur, Chero, and Sahariya communities, he said, announcing that the denotified tribes and the nomadic tribes will also be given land leases and voting rights.

Adityanath pointed out that youths of nomadic tribes have been selected in police recruitment, which is proof that the government is providing equal opportunities to all sections without discrimination.