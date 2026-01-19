UP to set up two centres of excellence for green hydrogen research

Lucknow, Jan 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government is set to give new momentum to research, innovation and the startup ecosystem under its green hydrogen policy.

As part of this strategy, two centers of excellence will be established in the state and startups associated with green hydrogen will be provided financial assistance for five years, according to an official statement released on Monday said.

The government aims to reduce production cost and position Uttar Pradesh as a national hub for green energy technology. The two centers will be set up with an aim to develop technologies for production, storage, transportation and utilisation of green hydrogen, while minimizing costs, it said.

The centers will be established through reputed academic institutions. Research at these facilities will be directly aligned with industry demand and requirements.

The state government will provide up to Rs 50 crore as 100 per cent financial assistance to these centers of excellence to develop state of the art laboratories and testing facilities, the statement said.

India has set a target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently inaugurated the state's first green hydrogen plant in Gorakhpur. The facility is expected to reduce carbon emissions by about 500 tonnes. Several other green hydrogen initiatives are in the pipeline across the state, it added.