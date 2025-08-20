UP to start campaign for farmers registration from Sep 16

Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said it will launch a statewide campaign from September 16 to achieve 100 per cent farmer registration.

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions, district magistrates will review progress daily in the run-up to the drive.

The Revenue Department has been directed to issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) to revenue officers to ensure correction of land ownership records in line with Aadhaar, the government said.

The government has set a target of over 2.88 crore farmer registrations. So far, around 1.45 crore farmers -- more than 50 per cent of the target -- have been registered, it added.

"Bijnor leads the state with over 58 per cent registrations, followed by Hardoi (57.84 per cent), Shravasti (57.47 per cent, Pilibhit (56.89 per cent) and Rampur (56.72 per cent), placing them among the top five districts in farmer registry," the government said in a statement.

"Data of farmers who are not yet part of the registration process, their credentials are being verified by field officers. In districts like Amroha, Azamgarh, Balrampur, Etah and Jaunpur, 100 per cent verification has already been completed," it said.

The government said it has directed all District Magistrates to ensure 100 per cent farmer registration before the release of the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan).

The DMs have also been asked to carry out extensive IEC (Information, Education and Communication) activities, while ground officials will focus on lagging districts to achieve full coverage, it added. PTI KIS RT RT