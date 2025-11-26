UP to strengthen Anti-Narcotics Task Force; permanent manpower, dedicated buildings proposed

Lucknow, Nov 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed that the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) be further strengthened with permanent manpower, dedicated infrastructure and modern equipment to intensify the fight against drug trafficking.

Chairing a review meeting, he said permanent deployment of inspectors, sub-inspectors, computer operators, constables and other required personnel across all six ANTF police stations and eight units should be completed at the earliest along with specialised training.

According to an official, he also instructed that the force be equipped with modern tools, digital tracking systems and advanced technological support to ensure "faster and more accurate action".

Stressing the need to expedite the court allocation process for all proposed police stations, Adityanath said timely allotment would help ensure swift hearings and strict action against offenders, it stated.

He also emphasised the need to construct permanent buildings for all ANTF police stations.

The officials informed the meeting that since the formation of ANTF, enforcement has shown significant progress. Between 2023 and 2025, 310 cases were registered, 35,313 kg of illegal narcotics were seized and 883 traffickers were arrested. The seized material is valued at over Rs 343 crore, according to the statement.

The review further noted that, alongside routine action, the force has targeted major networks and mafia groups. In the past three years, 2,61,391 kg of illegal narcotics worth nearly Rs 775 crore have been destroyed as per legal procedures, it added.

The chief minister said the disposal process must continue in a transparent and regular manner.

Adityanath said the fight against drugs is not only a law-and-order issue but a collective social responsibility. Families, educational institutions, civil organisations and the administration must work together to ensure that narcotics do not reach the youth, he added.

"Criminals must receive a clear message that illegal drug trade will not be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh," the CM said. PTI KIS NB NB