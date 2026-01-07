Up to the BJP to ponder over its alliance: Shrikant Shinde

Nashik, Jan 7 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Wednesday said it is up to the BJP to think about its alliance with the AIMIM or the Congress, but their opposition to the grand old party will continue.

Following last month’s civic polls, the ruling BJP joined hands with the Congress, its arch-rival, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP under the banner of ‘Ambernath Vikas Aghadi’ to form the Ambernath Municipal Council leadership in Thane district, sidelining ally Shiv Sena.

The BJP also struck a similar alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and other parties in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district.

Talking to reporters, Shrikant Shinde said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had revolted against the party leadership of the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022 over its alliance with the Congress.

“It is up to the BJP to think about this….be it (forming alliance) with AIMIM or with Congress in Ambernath. We’ve always opposed this (joining hands with Congress), which is why Eknath Shinde revolted against this tendency. Even Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb was opposed to the Congress.” “Our opposition to the Congress was there and will continue,” he said.

Shrikant Shinde is the son of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. The Ambernath Municipal Council is part of his Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 60-member Ambernath Municipal Council, the BJP forged a post-poll understanding with the Congress and NCP, securing a majority of 31 seats, even though the Shiv Sena is the single largest party with 27 members.

The Congress on Wednesday suspended from the party all its 12 newly elected councillors in Ambernath, along with its block president, for joining hands with the BJP. PTI PR NR